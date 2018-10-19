Hailee Steinfeld to star in music drama Idol

hollywood

Actress Hailee Steinfeld will produce and star in musical film Idol

Hailee Steinfeld

Actress Hailee Steinfeld will produce and star in musical film "Idol". Along with Steinfeld, Matt Reeves is also in talks to produce Netfilx's "Idol", reports variety.com. The film revolves around a girl who becomes an assistant for a popular singer and then tries to become her.

Steinfeld made a debut in 2010's "True Grit" for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. She also starred in "Pitch Perfect 2", "Pitch Perfect 3" and "The Edge of Seventeen".

