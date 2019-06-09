Here's why Taapsee Pannu feels like a 'sandwich stuffing' among stars
Taapsee Pannu feels like a sandwich stuffing when she found the poster of her upcoming film Game Over between Bharat and Men In Black International that features Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth respectively
Taapsee Pannu feels like a sandwich stuffing when she found the poster of her upcoming film Game Over between Bharat and Men In Black International that features Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth respectively.
As the film Game Over is releasing on June 14, the director of the film Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where the poster was placed between the two other film posters and wrote 'Sight to behold! A #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14'.
Sight to behold! #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14 pic.twitter.com/edn5i2xoRM— Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) June 8, 2019
Replying to the tweet, Taapsee wrote, "I feel like a sandwich stuffing! And my expression on the poster shall validate that!"
I feel like a sandwich stuffing! N my expression on the poster shall validate that! ð¥´ https://t.co/jEIK57phtw— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2019
While Bharat has released on June 5, on the occasion of Eid and already running in the theatre successfully, Men In Black International will be releasing on June 14, clashing the date with Taapsee's film release. Therefore, the actress is going to face tough competition at the box office with one Hollywood film and a big canvas Bollywood film.
Game Over is releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and the Hindi release of the film will be presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
Top Stories of the day:
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myselfKareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Style goals! Kangana Ranaut aces the summer look in hot shorts
- Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, who rocked the 'Salwar Kameez' look?
- Candid clicks! Malaika Arora buys flowers, after working out at the gym
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- These photos of Sonam Kapoor will make you miss your childhood more
- Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Sheetal Jain, says they don't make people like him anymore
- Anand Ahuja wishes 'girlfriend forever' Sonam Kapoor happy b'day in the sweetest way
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?