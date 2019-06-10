Hrithik Roshan introduces his two students from Super 30

bollywood

Super 30's trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan is hailed in Bollywood as Asia's sexiest man for having Greek God looks and is popular among his fans for promising performances. After a successful trailer, which has been receiving all the appreciation, Hrithik introduced two of his reel students from his most-anticipated movie, Super 30, on his social media.

The actor gave us a glimpse of the journey of his students and their struggles in a tweet:

The fans were pleasantly surprised by the remarkable trailer released by the makers of Super 30, which has been charting milestones ever since its release. The trailer has fast-paced background music and the mien of Anand Kumar, which Hrithik Roshan has aced.

Also, the detailed cinematography of each and every scene made sure that the trailer gave a larger than life appearance. To put a cherry on the cake, the trailer broke all records on the internet on the day of its release by garnering 28+ million views on YouTube and trending on #1.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with his strong accent. The fans are going gaga over the superstar's stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30's trailer.

A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a teacher with a de-glam look which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

