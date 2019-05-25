Ishaan Khatter: Mira Kapoor is a hands-on mother

television

Shahid and Mira Kapoor got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together, they share a daughter Misha and a son Zain

Ishaan Khatter

Actor Ishaan Khatter says his brother and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira is a hands-on mother. Ishaan expressed his view in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.

During the episode, Ishaan also opened up about how he befriended his "Dhadak" co-star Janhvi Kapoor. "The first movie we watched was 'La La Land' and then we became friends soon after," he said.

Ishaan also revealed his awkward fan moment. When host Anaita Shroff asked him about the strangest place where a fan has approached him, Ishaan said: "It was in the bathroom while he was relieving himself."

On his relationship with Mira, Ishaan said: "Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."

Also Read: See photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's fun vacay with kids Misha and Zain

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together, they share a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited next film, Kabir Singh. The film, based on the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, follows the life of a brilliant surgeon, who becomes an alcoholic and sets off on a self-destructive path after the love of his life is forced to marry another man. While the film is all set to hit theatres on June 21, Shahid seems to be enjoying a vacation with his family.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are having the time of their lives with kids Misha and Zain on the picturesque island of Phuket. Giving a glimpse into their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha riding pillion behind Mira, surrounded by lush green trees.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor shares video with son Zain; Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to it is epic

Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates