Ishaan Khatter to star in brother Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk's sequel?

Shahid Kapoor's debut film, Ishq Vishk is in talks for its sequel and none other than, his younger brother, Ishaan Khatter is being considered to play the protagonist

Ishaan Khatter shared this picture on his Instagram account.

A young Shahid Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the film Ishq Vishk. Set against the backdrop of college premises, the actor played the main lead in the film with Amrita Rao. The 2003 film is in talks for its sequel, and that, we assume comes as a piece of exciting news for the fans. While Shahid made a promising debut with this film, his younger brother Ishaan Khatter is being considered for Ishq Vishk's sequel. Hearsays are that the film will be produced Ramesh Taurani.

Talking about it, an insider informed Pinkvilla that the makers are currently in the initial stage where they are working on the film's script. "The makers are currently working on the script for the movie. Ishq Vishq was very young in nature, and hence, who better than Ishaan Khatter, who exhibits the required charm and innocence for the role. Apparently, the idea has been discussed with Ishaan but that's it."

The report further adds that nothing concrete has developed and discussions are just in the initial phase.

On the other hand, Ishaan made an impressive debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak, which was the remake of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor. The young actor has also worked with Majid Majidi in his film, Beyond The Clouds. There are reports that the actor has signed a web series with Vishal Bhardwaj.

