Jude Law to star in HBO series The Third Way
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-part series set in on some mysterious island follows the story of Sam (Jude Law), who comes across the secretive inhabitants of the island and their peculiar rituals
Captain Marvel actor, Jude Law, is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series The Third Way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-part series set in on some mysterious island follows the story of Sam (Jude Law), who comes across the secretive inhabitants of the island and their peculiar rituals.
The series will go on floors in July in the UK and will air on HBO in North America while on Sky Atlantic in Europe, next year. Produced by Adrian Sturges in partnership with Dennis Kelly, Plan B Entertainment and immersive theatre company, the series will be helmed by Marc Munden. Kit de Waal and Dean O'Loughlin will be writing the show.
The two giants, HBO and Sky are also collaborating to produce the second season of In the Long run which stars Idris Elba. Law has also appeared on Sky and HBO series The Young Pope, and will again be seen in the upcoming The New Pope.
Earlier in May, Jude Law tied the knot with his girlfriend Philipa Coan in a low-key ceremony in London. This is Law's second marriage. The 46-year-old actor was previously married to actress Sadie Frost. The two even share three children: son Rafferty (22), daughter Iris (18), and son Rudy (16).
After his divorce in 2003, Law got engaged to his Alfie co-star Sienna Miller in 2004. However, they decided to call it quits in 2006. The Captain Marvel star has two more children from his previous relationship. He shares a 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding.
Also read: Jude Law says nanny affair jokes used to make him feel 'absolutely crippled'
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji reveal why the movie is called Brahmastra