Juggling between fam-time and work, Sanjay Dutt wraps Sadak 2 schedule

Sanjay Dutt started shooting for Sadak 2 immediately after the shoot of Shamshera, which is another project the actor is shooting for

Sanjay Dutt who is currently on a shooting spree with multiple projects in the pipeline wraps the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Sadak 2.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur again in Sadak 2 after Kalank.

The fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the superstar on screen with the trail of films announced.

The actor is so busy with the continuous shoot schedule that he hardly gets any time to spend with his family. Hence, squeezing in some time for the family Sanjay Dutt is all set for a holiday in Europe. Interestingly, Maanayata Dutt has planned the entire itinerary herself. It will be after a long time that the Dutt family will be enjoying a vacation together.

The actor missed valuable moments of his life while he was away to serve his term so now he makes it a point that even with his hectic schedule and shooting for multiple projects simultaneously, he takes out time for his children and family while never giving any occasion a miss.

Sanjay Dutt with his first release of 2019 'Kalank' has mesmerized everyone with his performance being strong and impactful and for his fans, it is a series of a period drama that will be following!

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters which have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

