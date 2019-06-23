Jyotishmita Baruah posts adorable picture with her parents; calls them 'World's best'!
Jyotishmita Baruah shared a lovely picture with her parents where the family is seen enjoying their time in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai as they pose for a family picture amidst the backdrop of the Gateway of India
19-year-old Assam-based model Jyotishmita Baruah, who represented her state Assam did not win any awards at the star-studded grand finale of the Miss India beauty pageant held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium at Worli in Mumbai but won many hearts.
From winning Miss Northeast 2018 to representing her state Assam at the national as a professional model to finishing in the top 6 of the beauty pageant contest Miss India, Baruah has come a long way. The 19-year-old model, who is also an Instagram sensation took to Instagram to share an adorable post which features her parents.
View this post on Instagram
Baruah shared the adorable post with her fans and followers on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen enjoying her time in Mumbai and bonding with her parents as they travel the city as tourists. In the photo, Jyotishmita Baruah and her parents are seen posing for a family picture amid the backdrop of Gateway of India. While sharing the cute, candid picture with her followers on Insta, Jyotishmita captioned it: World’s best, with a heart sign.
A few days ago, she was seen walking the ramp on the grand finale of the beauty pageant contest Miss India. The college-going student represented Assam at the beauty pageant contest and ended in the top 6 of the competition.
Before representing Assam at the Miss India beauty pageant, Jyotishmita Baruah won the coveted title of the Mega Miss Northeast 2018. On the grand finale of Miss India 2019, Jyotishmita Baruah was seen bonding with Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas.
This isn't the first time that Baruah shared a leaf out of her personal life with her fans and followers. From enjoying her time at cafes to socialising with friends and much more. Here are a few instances when Jyotishmita shared a leaf from her personal life on the gram:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
