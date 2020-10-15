Kabir Khan: Mini and I have made a conscious decision of not working together

Kabir Khan, known for directing films like Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and more recently the web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, spilled the beans about his love story with popular actress-TV host Mini Mathur in an episode of JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5.

Speaking about not working with wife Mini, Kabir Khan shares, "Mini and I have actually made a conscious decision of not really working together because we are both from similar fields, but we said that okay let's keep our professions apart."

But did you know, Kabir and Mini first met at a shoot? Kabir recalls, "We have shot together, we met on a shoot. There was a channel called Home TV and they were doing this very big show at that point in time where the first prize for that show was a flat in Bombay. I was a freelance camera person and Mini was a presenter and we both went to the production house office to say that we might not be able to do the show because we both had date issues."

He adds, "We didn't know about each other's date issues, we met for the first time in that office, in that meeting, and in the course of that meeting our date issues sort of disappeared and we decided that we do want to do this show. That was fun because they made us travel all over India together and we got to know each other in the course of that journey and that's how it started."

How beautiful is Kabir and Mini's love story? The couple has two children - son Vivaan and daughter Sairah.

On the work front, Kabir Khan is currently working on his big sports drama, 83, based on the Indian national cricket team's maiden World Cup victory in 1983. It stars Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

