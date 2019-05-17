Kamal Haasan defends comment on Godse: Every religion has its own terrorist

national

After coming under attack from many parties and Hindu groups over his recent remarks on Nathuram Godse, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan went on to state that all religions have their respective terrorists and one cannot claim oneself as 'sanctimonious'.

The famous actor-turned-politician also went on to continue that history has shown us that extremists exist in all religions.

After stones were pelted at Kamal Haasan during his rally in Tiruchirapally, he reacted by saying, "I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has its own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists."

He also issued a clarification over his statment that the 'first terrorist in independent India was a Hindu', he said, "I have said the same thing before. It's not the first time but it's been blown out of proportion."

When he was asked for his response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment during an interview to a news website, Kamal Haasan stated, "I do not have to reply to Prime Minister Modi. History will answer him."

"I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not my warning but only advice," Kamal Haasan added.

Some Hindu outfits lashed back at Kamal Haasan post his remarks on Nathuram Godse, the BJP as well as the Tamil Nadu's AIADMK. They stated that he should not mix up terror and assassination and link it to Hindus.

Slippers were thrown at Kamal Haasan

Slippers were hurled towards a vehicle from which actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.

One person has been detained, the police said, adding that the chappals missed the target and fell on the crowd.

Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

