Kamal Haasan slammed for 'first terrorist was Hindu' remark

Published: May 13, 2019, 11:54 IST | mid-day online desk

It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on 30.1.1948 in New Delhi

President of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday slammed actor-politician Kamal Haasan for saying that the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu.

Campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan has said: "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu -- Nathuram Godse."

It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on 30.1.1948 in New Delhi.

"I am here to question that killing," Haasan said.

Reacting to this, BJP leader Soundararajan in a tweet said recalling Gandhi's assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism was condemnable.

"Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign, he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement. Kamal didn't opine on recent Sri Lanka bomb blast, why?" Soundararajan tweeted.

"He (Kamal) threatened to leave India when his film ("Vishwaroopam") screening was prevented by religious groups! But now he calls himself true Indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay," he said.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also slammed Kamal Haasan. He tweeted, Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?

Some other reactions are as follows:

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

kamal haasannational news

