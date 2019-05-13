Kamal Haasan slammed for 'first terrorist was Hindu' remark
It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on 30.1.1948 in New Delhi
President of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday slammed actor-politician Kamal Haasan for saying that the first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu.
Campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan has said: "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu -- Nathuram Godse."
"I am here to question that killing," Haasan said.
Reacting to this, BJP leader Soundararajan in a tweet said recalling Gandhi's assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism was condemnable.
"Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign, he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement. Kamal didn't opine on recent Sri Lanka bomb blast, why?" Soundararajan tweeted.
Actor Kamalahasan recalling Gandhi’s assassination now and calling it Hindu terrorism is condemnable.Standing amidst minorities in TN by-election campaign he is lighting a dangerous fire to gain votes by minority appeasement.kamal didn’t opine on recent Srilanka bomb blast why?— Chowkidar Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) May 13, 2019
But dares to take up decades old event which was well enquired & guilty punished ?He threatened to leave india when his film screening was prevented by religious groups!but now he calls himself true indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay.— Chowkidar Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) May 13, 2019
"He (Kamal) threatened to leave India when his film ("Vishwaroopam") screening was prevented by religious groups! But now he calls himself true Indian! True political acting started now having lost the chances in screenplay," he said.
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also slammed Kamal Haasan. He tweeted, Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?
Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019
Some other reactions are as follows:
Terrorism has NO religion but Kamal Hasan says-India’s 1st terrorist was a Hindu— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 13, 2019
Mr @ikamalhaasan Will U tell us religion of those who
killed Kashmiri Pandits
Carried Mumbai Blasts
killed Sikhs in 84
Carried parliament attack & Urban Naxals like You?
Why r U demeaning Hinduism ? pic.twitter.com/48aMFca3n8
.@ikamalhaasan seems desperate to gain some Muslim votes and to accoplish it he is insulting Hindu civilisation and dharma .I seek apology for using Terrorism for the Hindus .— Chowkidar Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) May 13, 2019
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
