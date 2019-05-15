Kami Rita Sherpa scales Mount Everest for record 23rd time

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Everest Today

The 49-year-old Sherpa climber Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday for the 23rd time, breaking his own record of the most successful ascents of the world's highest peak.

49-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa scales Mount Everest for the 23rd time at around 7:50 am local time from Nepal side, breaking his own record for most summits on Mt Everest — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Kami Rita Sherpa has set a new record in expedition scaling Mount Everest for a 23rd time, a feat no human being ever imagined ever.



Here is his record climbs#Everest #Expedition2019 #Nepal #Himalaya #Mountaineering https://t.co/qhggIQcY1q — Everest Now (@Everest_NP) May 15, 2019

Facebook page of Seven Summit Treks posted, "The 49-years-old veteran climber Kami Rita Sherpa from Thame village of Solukhumbu made 23rd successful climbs over the world's highest peak; Mt. Everest (8848m). Breaking his own record of 22 successful ascents of Everest, Kami Rita now became the only man on the planet to climb Everest for 23 times."

Kami Rita is currently working as a senior guide at Seven Summit Treks. "This is a subject of Nation's Pride; 23 successful climb of Everest, is more than the normal imagination," said Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, MD at Seven Summit Treks.

The Sherpa climber, who is from Thame village in Solukhumbu district, scaled the Mount Everest for the first on May 13, 1994. He has already climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 m including K2, Cho-Oyu, Lhoste, and Annapurna among others.

Kami Rita sherpa broke his person record of highest everest summit, he now has 23 Everest summit including both North and South side.

100% success in the Kangchenjunga expedition, every climbers summited the mountain. #Everest2019 #Everest #Nepal pic.twitter.com/717Xoa9mBF — Everest (@callmeniraj) May 15, 2019

Between 1994 to 2019, he has scaled Mount Everest 23 times, K2, Lhotse and Manaslu one time each, and Cho-Oyu eight times -- making a total of 34 ascent on above 8000 m peak. Spring is considered as the most popular climbing season in Nepal because of favourable weather conditions.

