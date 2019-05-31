Katrina Kaif speaks about the feeling of not having a father figure

bollywood

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Katrina Kaif spoke about her family life and what she was like as a child. The actress also revealed that she would want her kids to have both, a mother and a father

Katrina Kaif is currently promoting her upcoming film, Bharat, with Salman Khan. The actress is working round-the-clock to make sure she attends television shows and other events to speak about Bharat. In an interview with Filmfare, while speaking about the film, Katrina also spoke about being raised by a single parent. Katrina Kaif was raised by her mother along with six sisters and one brother.

Speaking about the void of not having a father or a male figure at home, Katrina Kaif said, "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."

Giving some more insights about her childhood, the 'Madam Sir' said that she was amongst six sisters and one brother. She revealed that she was an introvert and always remained quiet. "I was a quiet girl, who kept to myself. I was an extremely introverted Cancerian. I don't know how I managed to become an actor," quipped Katrina.

In the past few days, Katrina Kaif has opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and its repercussions. The actress agreed that she matured post her separation from ex-beau Ranbir. The 35-year-old accepted the fact that she failed to maintain a balance in that relationship. "We're all responsible for how we behave. But I allowed myself to not maintain a balance in all areas of my life. That obviously doesn't result in something healthy. Having said that, there's no assurance that had I maintained a balance, the outcome would have been different. So, it doesn't really matter," said the Jagga Jasoos actress to the entertainment portal.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Prior to this, she was seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and is gearing up for the release of Bharat with Salman Khan, which is an Eid release - June 5, 2019.

