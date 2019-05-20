Ken Watanabe: I get so excited when Godzilla lets out his roar

hollywood

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, an epic action-adventure pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse: Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, an epic action-adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.

Joining the film's cast and reprising his role as fan favourite Dr Ishiro Serizawa is none other than Ken Watanabe. The actor popularly known for his portrayal of the billionaire Saito from Inception was completely awed by the legendary god-sized monster Godzilla.

Godzilla's unmistakable roar, in particular, was music to Ken Watanabe's ears. "I get so excited when he lets out his roar," he says. "It's very strong, like a scream, but you feel sadness in it as well. It's like he's scorning humanity for our foolishness."

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Starring Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler, the film releases pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 30, a day prior to it's release in the US.

