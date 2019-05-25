Kendall Jenner dons outfit similar to Deepika Padukone's Cannes look

hollywood

Deepika Padukone wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli's lime light ensemble, accessorised with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a headgear

The voluminous neon green ensemble that actress Deepika Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival this year has found a fan in international reality TV star Kendall Jenner, who wore a pink version of a similar dress.

On her visit to the French Riviera, Deepika stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown on the second day of the gala, leaving her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in awe of her.

Deepika Padukone yet again made heads turn at the Cannes red carpet where she wore Giambattista Valli creation which was a lime green ensemble and teamed it with a peach pink headband. And as always, she looked fabulous! After MET Gala 2019, Deepika has graced the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Engulfed in a unique gown by Paris' leading designer, Deepika is at her tulle-best in the gradient of lime, paired with a head bow that makes her a vision in green! The mesh and satin ensemble was completed with nude coloured stilettoes, enhancing her toned legs.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Kendall recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. Jenner took to Instagram to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a pink frill gown.

She even tied a bow on her waist like Deepika did with her outfit.

