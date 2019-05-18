Here's how Deepika Padukone gave us hints for her Cannes' lime shaded tulle silhouette!

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone

On day 1 of her presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone dazzled on the red carpet with the Dundas couture white gown with the amazingly large black bow. For the next day red carpet-look, she wore a lime green gown and pink headband and the actress was already giving us hints about her pick all this while!

A day prior to her second red carpet appearance, Deepika Padukone had already left hints about her outfit on Instagram. She posted a picture of peach pink rose flowers and lime green leaves and more so, the actress wore a dress with the same colour scheme at the prestigious event. The caption of her post read, "if you know me well, you know I HAVE to post this![sic]"

Deepika stunned yet again on the red carpet of Cannes 2019 in a lime shaded tulle gown by Giambattista Valli accessorised with a pink headband- looking every bit of a lime dream! Engulfed in a unique gown by Paris' leading designer, Deepika is at her tulle-best in the gradient of lime, paired with a head bow that makes her a vision in green! The mesh and satin ensemble was completed with nude coloured stilettoes, enhancing her toned legs.

Deepika Padukone yet again made heads turn at the Cannes red carpet where she wore Giambattista Valli creation which was a lime green ensemble and teamed it with a peach pink headband. And as always, she looked fabulous! After MET Gala 2019, Deepika has graced the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

