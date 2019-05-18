Cannes 2019: All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, Kangana and Hina Khan's outfits
Deepika Padukone chose a custom Dundas couture with a thigh-high slit and a long train. Kangana Ranaut opted for a Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Dippy, Kangy bewitch
Last night, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut provided a glimpse of their look on social media before walking on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Dippy chose a custom Dundas couture with a thigh-high slit and a long train.
View this post on Instagram
Taaaaddaaaaa!!!ð¾ð¥ #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
Kangana opted for a Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
View this post on Instagram
THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia corset, and Kanjeevaram sari by @madhurya_creations ððð . . Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas too dazzled the red carpet in her thigh-high slit shimmery outfit at Cannes Film Festival.
View this post on Instagram
Hina Khan
Hina on point
Small screen star, Hina Khan, best remembered as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made quite a debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival yesterday. She attended the screening of the Brazilian film, Bacurau, which premiered in the main competition section. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sparkled in a grey gown designed by Lebanese couturier Ziad Nakad. Hina is attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming short film, Lines. Netizens gave a thumbs up to her appearance. They felt the telly bahu had nailed it perfectly.
The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. Other than these names, it was Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at this soiree for past several years now, and also Huma Qureshi present at the Cannes Festival.
Also Read: Cannes 2019: Team Lines unveil First Look with Poster Launch
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a shimmery debut at the Cannes red carpet