Cannes 2019: All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, Kangana and Hina Khan's outfits

Deepika Padukone chose a custom Dundas couture with a thigh-high slit and a long train. Kangana Ranaut opted for a Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra

Dippy, Kangy bewitch

Last night, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut provided a glimpse of their look on social media before walking on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Dippy chose a custom Dundas couture with a thigh-high slit and a long train.

View this post on Instagram #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 16, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

Kangana opted for a Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas too dazzled the red carpet in her thigh-high slit shimmery outfit at Cannes Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT



Hina Khan

Hina on point

Small screen star, Hina Khan, best remembered as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made quite a debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival yesterday. She attended the screening of the Brazilian film, Bacurau, which premiered in the main competition section. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sparkled in a grey gown designed by Lebanese couturier Ziad Nakad. Hina is attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming short film, Lines. Netizens gave a thumbs up to her appearance. They felt the telly bahu had nailed it perfectly.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. Other than these names, it was Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at this soiree for past several years now, and also Huma Qureshi present at the Cannes Festival.

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

