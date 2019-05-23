Photo: Ranveer Singh turns Deepika Padukone into a cute baby with this filter

bollywood

Ranveer Singh posted a photograph of Deepika Padukone's famous lime green Cannes 2019 look, but with a twist. The Gully Boy actor applied a baby filter on it!

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/ranveersingh

The ever-energetic and dynamic Ranveer Singh loves calling wifey, Deepika Padukone, 'baby', and so what he did next shouldn't come as a surprise. He turned Deepika Padukone into an 'adorable baby' using a Snapchat filter on a photograph of his actress-wife from Cannes 2019.

The photo-messaging application has introduced a new filter that transforms adult faces to look like that of a baby's. Ranveer recently posted a photograph of Deepika's stunning lime green Cannes 2019 look, but with a twist. He applied the 'baby filter' and transformed the Padmaavat star into a cute child.

Check out Deepika's lime green Cannes 2019 look: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture

The Gully Boy actor captioned the image with a lot of emojis and tagged Deepika in the post. Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram ð¶ð»ð @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMay 22, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

The star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy last year.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his next '83, a biopic on Kapil Dev. The story follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the cricket World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world. '83, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

See photos: Best of Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone dazzles like a diva in all her ensembles

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's next, Chhapaak, which is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Deepika will be seen portraying the role of Laxmi, and her character in the film is called Malti.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is busy personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

Also read: Cannes 2019: All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, Kangana and Hina Khan's outfits

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS