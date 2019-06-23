Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha is now 'Baby Bedi' on Twitter

bollywood

The actress has changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi; seems like Sonakshi Sinha is in love with her character from the film!

Sonakshi Sinha in Khandani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha has changed her name on Twitter, and it's none other than her character's name from her upcoming flick Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress has changed her Twitter name to Baby Bedi; seems like Sonakshi Sinha is in love with her character from the film!

The Dabangg actor also changed her profile picture on June 23, Sunday. Sonakshi perfectly nails the look of her character - a girl who breaks stereotypes like a boss. Her character is dressed in traditional attire with neatly tied hair and is holding a magnifying glass close to her eye.

The trailer, which was released on Friday, is a humorous take on sex and the social taboo around sexual disorders. The film also stars singer-rapper Badshah, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

The poster of the film features Sonakshi at the forefront. Beside her, many men are seen standing with their faces hidden with props like steel bucket, newspaper, brown paper bag, etc. Among them is Badshah, whose face is hidden with a book. At the bottom, a Hindi line reads, "Main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi sharam aani hai! - Baby Bedi."

Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar the film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26. The film comes after Sonakshi's April release Kalank where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

Sonakshi is also busy shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sonakshi urges people to speak about sexual disabilities

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI