Malaika Arora opens up on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: He is still family

Malaika Arora said that despite the differences, Arbaaz Khan still remains family and the fact that he is the father of her son Arhaan cannot be neglected.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. Picture Courtesy: mid-day archives

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The duo shocked everyone when they announced the news of their separation in 2016. It was in 2017 that they were granted a divorce and two years from then, both, Malaika and Arbaaz seem to have moved on with their lives. On one hand, where Malaika Arora is reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is happy in the company of Giorgia Andriani.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about the difficult phase in her life. She said that despite the differences, Arbaaz still remains family and the fact that he is the father of her son Arhaan cannot be neglected.

"Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family," Malaika said about Arbaaz' relationship with her family.

The Chaiya Chaiya girl also opened up about her relationship to actor Arjun Kapoor. She said that the speculation became so overwhelming that they decided to address it. Responding to the question whether they have any plans to tie the knot, she said, "Why is everybody in such a hurry? If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other."

The couple are head over heels in love with each other and are now known to express their feelings on social media. Recently, when Malaika shared the picture to wish everyone a "Happy Sunday", Arjun commented, "The photographer got Skills gurl !!! (sic)". Later, the Gunday actor shared a photo of himself from Melbourne and captioned the picture: "When she caught me smiling...", Malaika left a comment that read: "Very talented photographer, I must say."

Even at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, when television actor-host Karan Tacker complimented Malaika for her looks and how fresh she looked even after a 20-hour long flight, Arjun took the mic from Karan Tacker and said, "Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna" (Flirt with the other girl sitting behind).

On the professional front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for his historical drama, Panipat. He will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, Arbaaz is busy producing the third instalment of Dabangg. Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks — one in the present day with Sonakshi Sinha, and another tracing the backstory of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan). Apart from this, Arbaaz will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the thriller, Sridevi Bungalow, opposite Priya Prakash Varrier.

