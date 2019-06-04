Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona, forcefully pulled in for a kiss

hollywood

The video of the incident, which happened over the weekend, showed Miley Cyrus, 26, trying to avoid physical contact with the man and as her security team stepped in to intervene

In an incident of a fan going overboard, pop star Miley Cyrus was groped and kissed by a male fan during an outing with husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, in Barcelona, Spain. The former Disney star was grabbed by her hair by a stranger who threw an arm around her neck to pull her in for a kiss.

The video of the incident, which happened over the weekend, showed Cyrus, 26, trying to avoid physical contact with the man and soon her security team stepped in to intervene. Hemsworth, 29, was also spotted wrapping his arm around his wife and trying to save her from any other inappropriate behaviour as they headed to their car.

A source close to the singer told E! Online she was "unsettled" by the incident. "She always respects her fans' enthusiasm... She is certainly unsettled by this. But is doing fine now," the source said.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, reported E! Online. The couple first met on the sets of the movie The Last Song in 2008. After dating on and off for many years, Liam popped the big question for the second time in 2016.

On the work front, the singer has appeared in several television projects in recent months. In February, she went undercover as a boy to surprise the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room show during the Emmy-winning reality competition's season 11 premiere and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix's popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.

Liam Hemsworth, on the other hand, was last seen in the Priyanka Chopra-starrer Isn't It Romantic? The actor is all set to star in Arkansas, which will mark the directorial debut of Clark Duke of Hot Tub Time Machine fame. Duke, who has written the plot of the film, will also star in a pivotal role, alongside Wedding Crashers actor Vince Vaughn, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

