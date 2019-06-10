Milind Gaba: I visualise music while creating it

music

Millind Gaba on the success of his latest single, Zindagi Di Paudi

Millind Gaba

In his latest single, Zindagi Di Paudi, Millind Gaba celebrates "love and commitment", and how the two factors take precedent over anything else in one's life. "I took a month to write it," says the singer, who is seen in the video along with Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

"A lot of external elements have gone into the making of this track," he explains of its delay, adding, "I've used live strings, orchestra, guitars, and flutes to create something unique. It inches towards classical."

Among the lot of new-age artistes who uphold the importance of the visual medium, Gaba admits he often retraces his tracks to enhance the videos. "Whenever I make music, I visualise how the video will be. I often use that to add elements to the song. Zindagi Di Paudi has no rhythm. That was done intentionally."

After composing for films like Welcome Back (2015), Housefull 3 (2016) and FryDay (2018), he has now recreated UK based pop singer Hunterz's 2003 song, Rehle Rehle Na, for the Sooraj Pancholi-starrer Satellite Shankar. "I don't approach remixes with a preconceived notion. I am rapping in Rehle Rehle Na."

The Punjabi singer is also working on a song featuring Varun Dhawan, but is tight-lipped about it, just yet. What he is willing to reveal, however, is that his next single, a song on friendship, will be dedicated to his own buddies.

