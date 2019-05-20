Missing Goa rape victim traced, CM Pramod Sawant applauds police

national

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to congratulate Goa Police for tracking the rape victim down, whose disappearance had triggered controversy in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Pic/Twitter Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Dr, Pramod Sawant took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Goa Police who managed to track the rape victim who had disappeared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The rape victim who had gone missing days before the May 19 Panaji Assembly by-election was traced to a friend's house in North Goa, the police said here on Monday.

"The victim has been traced. She was staying at a woman friend's house in Mapusa town," a police spokesperson told reporters. Mapusa town is located at a short distance from the state capital.

In 2016, the girl had accused Congress leader Atanasio Monserrate, contesting the Panaji by-election, of sexually assaulting her. Her sudden disappearance had triggered controversy in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Goa.

I congratulate Goa Police team for tracing the missing victim girl. Women safety is topmost priority of our Government. — Chowkidar Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 20, 2019

"I congratulate the Goa Police team for tracing the missing victim girl. Women safety is the topmost priority of our government," Sawant tweeted.

On April 28, 2019, nuns who run the rehabilitation home in South Goa had filed a missing complaint after the girl had disappeared. Later, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 362 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code.

Monserrate was charge-sheeted last year under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 506 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act) after being booked in 2016 for allegedly raping the girl, who was minor at the time, after drugging her.

The Congress blamed the disappearance of the victim on the poll-eve on the BJP, calling it an attempt by its "dirty tricks" department to influence voters against Monserrate.

Here's how netizens applauded Goa Police and Pramod Sawant's government in Goa:

Congratulations, Goa Police for splendid achievement. I also congratulate @DrPramodPSawant Sir for effective and quality functioning of his Government. I being a blind supporter of @narendramodi feeling proud of you for the works undertaken for Women safety. — Tushar Kanti Chakrabarty (@Chakrabarty_tus) May 20, 2019

Commendable effort by all involved. Many congratulations to all my friends at #VernaPolice and #GoaPolice ð¤ — Anish Quenim (@AnishQuenim) May 20, 2019

I congratulate Goa Police team for tracing the missing victim girl. Our first preference is woman safety. — Rajeev Kumar ð®ð³ (@RajeevK47879158) May 20, 2019

