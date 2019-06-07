Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old cricketer murdered in cold blood in Bhandup
The trio attacked Rakesh, the cricketer, with a chopper and an iron rod. He was attacked on head by the assailants, which resulted in him bleeding profusely
In a gruesome case, a 35-year-old cricketer, identified as Rakesh Pawar, was murdered in Bhandup on Thursday night.
Rakesh Pawar, a famous local cricket player and coach, was murdered by 3 unknown assailants at Mahavir Petrol Pump on LBS Road. The Bhandup police have detained 1 person, and according to sources, the attack was due to old existing enmity.
On Thursday night, at around 11.45 pm, Rakesh Pawar, a resident of Chandanwadi Village road, Bhandup (W), was returning home on his bike.
According to police sources, he was accompanied by a female friend. When Rakesh reached Mahavir Petrol pump at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, 3 persons rushed towards him.
"The trio attacked Rakesh with a chopper and an iron rod. He was attacked on head by the assailants, which resulted in him bleeding profusely. He was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors," said a police official from Bhandup police station.
The Bhandup police have stated that they are questioning the female friend, who was with Rakesh at the time of the attack. The Bhandup cops are also in search of the three accused. An FIR has been lodged at the Bhandup police station under IPC section 302 (murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) against three unknown persons.
Rakesh Pawar was a renowned name in cricket. He was also coaching kids in Bhandup. Rakesh is survived by his wife and two kids.
Inputs from Vinod Kumar Menon
