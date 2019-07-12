Mumbai Crime: Boy caught copying during SSC exam convicted for a year

crime

However, as the juvenile justice court does not normally send convicts to jail, it has taken a bond from him saying he wonât be involved in such illegal activities in future

Representational Pic

A 20-year-old student, who was caught by the Mumbai Crime branch for copying in an SSC exam four years ago, was recently convicted by the Juvenile Justice Court for one year.

The court has taken a written bond from the boy, a police constable’s son, saying he will not be involved in any kind of illegal activity in future. As the boy was a minor when caught, police said he will be judged as per those terms.

Also Read: Two sent to judicial custody for aiding mass copying during exams

The accused was caught copying on March 12 in the year 2014 in a school in Kandivli. The supervisor had recovered two Algebra question papers with code D and C from the student and informed the school principal. A complaint was lodged by the exam centre in-charge with the Kandivli police and later the case was transferred to Crime Branch unit XI.

The principal of the school, the police constable and the boy’s father, were good friends. "As the student was weak in studies, his father spoke to his friend, who promised to help him during the SSC board examination," said a police officer from the Crime Branch.

Also Read: Teen fails in exam, tells principal she was gang raped for 4 years

The accused principal was in charge of the exam centre. After tearing open the seal of the packed question papers, he would give one to the police constable two hours before the exam every day, said the officer.

The constable would then give the question paper to his son, who would write answers on it with a pencil and take it with him to the examination hall, where he would change it with the question paper given by the supervisor.

"But at the time of the Algebra exam, he brought the C-code paper, when he was given the D-code by the supervisor, who caught him copying. The constable arrived at the centre and even asked the supervisor to allow his son to copy from the paper,” the officer added.

The case of the principal and the police constable is under trial. The boy’s case was heard in the juvenile court last week. The juvenile court normally does not send a convict to jail. They take written bonds from them as well as their parents, that the child will not indulge in any such illegal activity in future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates