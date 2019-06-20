Mumbai Crime: Colaba resident orders for a wine bottle; cheated of Rs 32,470

crime

The accused asked the victim to pay for alcohol via an online transaction. After sharing the OTP for his payment, the victim realized that had been cheated for Rs 32,470

A 27-year-old Colaba resident was cheated for Rs 32,000 on the pretext of delivering wine bottles at home. Bhavani Rathod, a resident of Colaba, wanted to order 2 wine bottles from a nearby wine shop and was looking out for a contact number for the same.

Bhavani then managed to find a contact number of a nearby wine shop and dialled it. The person on the other line then asked him to pay for the alcohol via an online transaction. After sharing the OTP for his payment, Bhavani realized that had been cheated for Rs 32,470. A case was then filed at the Colaba Police station against an unknown person.

On June 17, 2019, at around 5.15 pm, Bhavani Rathod, wanted to order a bottle of win. When he began searching for contact numbers via Google, he came across a store named Sanjeev Wine Shop.

"A person named Mahavir picked up the call. I then asked him if he had a particular brand of wine, to which he replied positively. Furthermore, I asked him to deliver the product at my residence and he answered in the positive," said Bhavani in his statement to police.

The guy asked Bhavani to transfer the payment online in order for the home delivery.

"He asked for my debit card number and also said that I would receive an OTP which I would need to share with him for the payment to go through. As he stated, I received a couple of OTPs which I shared from my account. But soon, I received messages of withdrawal of Rs 32,470 from my account," added Bhavani.

When Bhavani contacted the shop again and told Mahavir about the amount being withdrawn, the latter replied saying that it was by an error and the money would be transferred back. However, neither the money nor the order reached Bhavani.

After a day passed and he did not receive any reply or update, Bhavani realised that he was cheated online. He then went to the Colaba police station and registered a complaint.

"We have registered the complaint under IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant section of IT Act 2000. It looks like the accused has edited the contact number available online of the wine shop. We request all the users to cross-check while dealing with online transactions," said an officer from Colaba police station.

