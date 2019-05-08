Mumbai Crime: Fake cancer certificates racket busted by Western Railway

crime

The Western Railway authorities have busted a racket where people allegedly forged cancer patient concession certificates to get reserved train tickets in Mumbai

The authorities of Western Railway have busted a racket of forged cancer patient concession certificates to get reserved train tickets in Mumbai. The railways provide various facilities to cancer patients like 50 to 100 per cent concession on the basic fare preference for confirmed berths in the emergency quota.

According to NDTV, The Western Railway's Vigilance department received a tip-off and seized 74 forged cancer concession certificates from at Dadar ticket reservation center. According to Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, "The forged forms used by these people bear the stamp and signature of a famous city-based oncologist. It is shocking that people are using such fake cancer documents to get confirmed tickets on trains. We have recovered 74 such forms from the Dadar reservation centre. However, the accused managed to escape."

"The doctors whose signatures appear on these forms have denied any involvement. We are investigating further and might also take help from the city police since this is a case of forgery," Ravinder Bhaka added. He revealed that one of the people travelling using a forged document obtained the fake form on the CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express has been detained at Jabalpur.

