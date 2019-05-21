Mumbai Crime: IPL betting racket busted; 3 held in Juhu

crime

Three people were arrested for betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match being played between two leading teams in Juhu. The crime branch officials of unit 9, seized the mobile phones and SIM cards registered under fake names along with equipment worth Rs 5 lakh. A case was filed against the accused at the Juhu Police Station. The arrested accused identified as Manoj, Rajiv and Nitesh were arrested from a hotel in Juhu.

According to police, the crime branch received a tip-off about a few cricket bookies betting on an IPL match in a Juhu hotel and acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel premises. The accused used to provide a website link along with an ID and password to log in after people paid the amount. After logging into the account provided by the bookies, one could bet on their favourite team and it would be notified to the cricket bookies in the syndicate circle.

According to DNA, during the investigation, the police seized SIM cards and mobile phones of different telecom companies, registered against fake documents to evade identification. The mobile phones and SIM cards were arranged by two accomplices of the accused, Mahesh Khemalani and Rishi Daryanani, who are still absconding in the case. The Juhu Police have booked the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Telegraph Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. The police expect more arrests to be made in the case during further investigation.

