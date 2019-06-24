Mumbai Crime: Man puts woman's fiance on video call while raping her

crime

The accused allegedly raped the woman in a city hotel and made a video call to her fiance during the incident

Representational image

The D B Marg police are looking for a 25-year-old man from Kolkata for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 20-year-old woman. According to the complainant, the accused first befriended her on social media and when he learnt that she had been recently engaged to another man, he began to threaten her.

According to Times of India, the accused also mentally and sexually harassed her, stated the police. Last week, he allegedly raped the woman in a city hotel, after which she left Mumbai. During the incident, the accused made a video phone call to her fiance. Terrified, the woman told her parents who then approached the police to file a case against him. "We have a registered a case and sent a team to Kolkata to nab the accused. Our investigation is on," added a police officer.

In another case, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work. The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station. Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act."

