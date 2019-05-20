Mumbai: Man stabbed to death near metro station in Ghatkopar

crime

The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in Ghatkopar at around 11.30 am

A 40-year-old-man was stabbed to death by three unidentified persons in suburban Ghatkopar,

police said on Monday. The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in Ghatkopar at around 11.30 am, an official said.

"Babloo Dubey alias Choti was stabbed by three unidentified persons who then fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"Dubey has at least four criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, against his name in the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar, Ghatkopar and Pantnagar police stations," he added.

A case of murder has been registered at Ghatkopar station, he said, adding that prima facie it looks like a fallout of a personal rivalry.

Recent cases:

May 18, 2019: Susheel Yadav, stabbed his aunt Anita in the abdomen while she was out shopping in Andheri East. He also stabbed delivery executive Ravi Yadav, who came to Anita's rescue. According to the police, Susheel's parents had arranged his marriage but the woman's side broke off the engagement. Susheel, a graduate who worked odd jobs, blamed his parents and relatives for the rejection from the bride's side.

May 17, 2019: A woman identified as Rekha was stabbed to death in New Delhi by her neighbour after she objected to him spilling water outside her home. The incident occurred in Mahipalpur at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi. She was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries.

May 9, 2019: A man allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old Dalit woman to death in full public view on Thursday. A man forced the woman to sit behind his motorcycle and when she refused to comply with his demand, the accused took out a knife and stabbed multiple time in full public view.

