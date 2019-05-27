Mumbai: Petrol tanker catches fire on Western Express Highway, no casualties reported

national

The fire was successfully extinguished without any damage, injury or casualties

Pic courtesy/ Chetna Yerunkar

A petrol tanker No. MH48AG1106, belonging to dealer Vishram Service centre, caught fire on Monday on the Western flyover in Mumbai. The tanker was headed to Vishram Service Centre, Dahisar, Thane territories from Sewree in the morning at 8.40 am after filling diesel in its tank.

According to reports, around 10 am the tanker was passing over the flyover bridge at Goregaon, where a cloud of smoke spotted in the cabin. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped the vehicle and tried to douse the fire with the fire extinguisher.

As fire did not extinguish, he informed the Fire station about the incident. The Fire Brigade rushed to the site and extinguished the fire immediately.

The fire was successfully extinguished without any damage, injury or casualties. Following which BPCL Officers and Police towed the petrol tanker to a safe place, where it was emptied out.

Police said that the diesel inside the oil tanker will be recovered in full.

Earlier in the day, a Twitter user had shared a video and pictures of a burning tanker on the social media platform warning people to avoid the area and alerting the Mumbai police. The post, shared by the user read, "Please send fire brigade asap near Westin flyover. One petrol tanker is on fire in the middle of a bridge." He even tagged Mumbai Police on Twitter in his post.

Either a truck or a car has caught fire on the Oberoi mall flyover. Traffic at a standstill in both directions @MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/jBFI3Zc3ot — Royden Athaide™ï£¿ (@roydensavio) May 27, 2019

Sorry. Correction - Goregaon check naka flyover — Royden Athaide™ï£¿ (@roydensavio) May 27, 2019

Vehicle on fire in the northbound lane of Western express highway at Aarey flyover. Please avoid @RidlrMUM @LocalPressCo @mumbaitraffic @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/KmDQgSMQdY — Rahul Raghuraman (@trrahulbhuv) May 27, 2019

.@MumbaiPolice please send fire brigade asap near Westin flyover . One petrol tanker is on fire in the middle of a bridge. pic.twitter.com/Djw3RRbi4T — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) May 27, 2019

It's a close shave for the people on wester express Highway (Array Bridge) as a petrol tanker is caught on fire. Great work by @MumbaiPolice and the fire department to control it. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ypPXVB88QN — Monish Suresh (@MonishSS) May 27, 2019

The Mumbai police said that the staff is on the spot for further help and the fire brigade and main control room were informed. The fire has lead to chaos leading to traffic jam. "Vehicle on fire in the northbound lane of the Western express highway at Aarey flyover," tweeted another user.

