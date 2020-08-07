Naagin 5 first look: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra set to cast a spell together

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series is one of the most popular supernatural shows today. It has a cult following among audiences across all age groups, and the supernatural theme of the show has kept fans hooked every season. On Friday, the makers revealed the first look of the main star cast Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra.

In the new promo released by the channel, we can see the first look of new entrants Hina, Dheeraj and Mohit. While Hina will be playing the role of a serpent, Dheeraj and Mohit's characters are yet to be revealed.

Later, the makers shared a separate poster of Hina Khan as the serpent. Take a look:

A week ago, Hina also shared her look from the show, with the caption, "She's coming (sic)".

A week ago, Hina also shared her look from the show, with the caption, "She's coming".

The fifth season of the show will start airing every Saturday and Sunday starting August 9. Last month, the makers had shared the fresh promo of the show. Sources close to the development had shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences". While we don't know about Surbhi Chandna yet, it's sure that Hina Khan will be the new 'naagin'.

On 31 July, the Naagin 4 team had wrapped up the shoot of the fourth instalment and hosted a grand farewell party for the cast and crew. Nia Sharma shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "A moment to cherish forever @singhranjankumar you have been a teacher.. shall always be.. @vijayendrakumeria A man of Honor! (sic)."

Vijayendra also shared an adorable picture with Nia where they are seen cutely embracing each other and penned down his feelings. He captioned it, "Our FIRST natural picture on the LAST day of your shoot. @niasharma90 its was a fantastic experience working with you....short yet a sweet journey... hope to work with you again soon. Always be this bindaas, crazy, funny, energetic and the amazing person that you are. And not to forget thanks for making me conscious about my #instagram pics. Stay blessed... stay gorgeous. All the best (sic)".

