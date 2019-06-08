Neil Nitin Mukesh thanks Adah Sharma for bringing 'madness' to 'Bypass Road'
The film, which also features Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur, is a thriller drama jointly produced by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ
Actress Adah Sharma has wrapped up shooting for "Bypass Road" and her co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh thanked her for her "constant madness".
Adah shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "Why aren't you in this picture Neil, Naman... it's a wrap for me on 'Bypass Road'. See you on 'Bypass Road'."
Why aren't you in this picture @NeilNMukesh @NamanNMukesh @mirajgroup @NnmFilms it's a wrap for me on @BypassRoadMovie see you on BYPASS ROAD ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/RDAo8N1aye— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 7, 2019
Neil also shared the same photograph and wrote: "It's a wrap for Adah Sharma. Thank you for your constant madness, thank you for getting soul to the film with your beautifully etched character."
"Bypass Road" marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil has turned a writer and a producer with the film and will essay the role of a paraplegic in the film.
