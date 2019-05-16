Not Karan Wahi, but Karan Singh Grover actor to play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

television

Karan Singh Grover will be making a comeback on television as the new Mr. Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover

The reboot version of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. While Hina Khan aka Komolika has quit the show midway, the show will soon witness the entry of 'Mr. Bajaj'.

Earlier, it was reported that Karan Wahi will be portraying the role, however, according to the latest buzz, it is not Karan Wahi but Karan Singh Grover who has been finalized. It was Ronit Roy, who had essayed Mr Bajaj's role opposite Prerna, played by Shweta Tiwari in the original 2002 series. His larger-than-life that it is still registered in the minds of the people and fans

Confirming the development, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Karan is currently in the process of signing the contract and has to begin shooting from May 17th. The character will make an entry soon into the show and it will be interesting to see how KSG's chemistry pans out with Erica Fernandes."

Also Read: Hina Khan quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 midway

The hunt for new Mr. Bajaj has been going on for quite some time now. Producer Ekta Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to announce about the hunt. Soon after Hina Khan's character, Komolika's exit from the show, Ekta Kapoor wanted to introduce the character, Mr. Bajaj.

In her Instagram post had written: "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not 'casted' As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm) [sic]"

For Karan Singh Grover, who has been away from the silver screen since 2015, it will be a comeback for him in KZK. In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in a thriller titled Aadat. It also stars his wife Bipasha Basu. This will be the second time Karan will be seen starring with Bipasha. He also has Alt Balaji's web series Boss – Baap of Special Services in his kitty.

Also Read: Namik Paul to join Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates