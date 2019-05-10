Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This actor slips into Ronit Roy's shoes as the iconic Mr Bajaj

television

A still of Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari. Picture Courtesy: ektaravikapoor

Finally, Ekta Kapoor's hunt for Mr Bajaj's character, earlier essayed by Ronit Roy, has come to an end. Karan Wahi has been finalised for Mr Bajaj's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

A few days ago, television scion Ekta Kapoor announced that she has begun the hunt for the actor who would reprise the iconic Mr Bajaj's character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It was Ronit Roy, who essayed Mr Bajaj's role opposite Prerna, played by Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The character was so larger-than-life that it is still registered in the minds of the people and fans couldn't stop playing the guessing game, trying to figure out who would slip into this character's shoes.

Ekta Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to announce about the hunt. She had written: "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not 'casted' As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm) [sic]"

Now, according to a report in tellychakkar, television's popular face, Karan Wahi has been narrowed down to play Mr Bajaj's role. Soon after Hina Khan's character, Komolika's exit from the show, Ekta Kapoor wanted to introduce the character, Mr Bajaj. Confirming Hina Khan's exit was her comment on Ekta's post, where she wrote, "I won't be able to meet him."

Hiten Tejwani and many other actors were contending for this role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

