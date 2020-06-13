Oat your marks

Let's be honest, most of us know oats three ways — porridge, chila (pancake) and overnight-soaked power brekkie topped with nuts and fruits. The ingredient can be used in so many more ways. When we speak to Madhavi Shilpi, a nutritionist and certified Type 2 Diabetes prevention lifestyle coach, she tells us she had pesto and oat muffin for a snack. "I mixed in cheddar and whisked an egg in the batter and popped them into the oven," says the Malabar Hill resident.

Shilpi marries culinary cooking and nutrition together to make food that is not complicated but high on flavours. "During this time, people are realising that we can make our own food fun and tasty. From making pastes like pesto and harissa to elaborate dishes, cooking can be hassle-free with smart combinations," she says. Oats are a traditional whole grain and start out as oat groats. Steel-cut oats, traditionally soaked and cooked to make porridge, are made by chopping oat groats into smaller pieces. These are then steam-rolled to produce rolled oats that look like irregularly shaped flattened discs. Although rolled oats cook faster than steel-cut oats, they hold their shape well while cooking and are commonly used to make granola, cookies and muffins. Quick-cooking oats, in contrast, are twice-cooked and pressed thinner than rolled oats. They cook quickly but do not retain much of the lovely, chewy texture of rolled oats, and can get quite mushy. The best therefore, Shilpi points out, are old-fashioned rolled oats. "Since they have already undergone a steaming process, they can even be eaten raw and work well in recipes like overnight oats and energy balls."



Madhavi Shilpi

On the health front, oats are a good source of complex carbohydrates and protein, and are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. "They are rich in manganese, zinc and copper. They are great nourishment for the hair and skin. Oats contain soluble and insoluble fibre. The soluble fibre in oats, called beta-glucan, has been shown to lower blood sugar, reduce cholesterol and increase the good bacteria in the gut. Since fibre takes longer to digest, fibre-rich oats also promote satiety," she explains.

But oats is a tricky business and can overcook easily. "Over-hydration is a challenge. Do not mush it too much while making a batter," Shilpi signs off.

Oatmeal cranberry energy balls

Makes 15 portions

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup almond or peanut butter (unsweetened)

1 1/2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder, optional

1 tbsp water, if needed

Note: The cranberries can be replaced with other chopped dried fruit like apricots, figs, raisins, etc.

Method

Combine the oats, cranberries, almond/peanut butter, honey/maple syrup, chia seeds and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix until thoroughly combined. Take 1 tbsp of the mixture and roll into balls. If the mixture can't be rolled into balls, add 1 tbsp of water, mix well and try again. Place the energy balls in a covered box and refrigerate for a few hours. The energy balls will stay fresh in the refrigerator for three to four days.

Spicy oats and beans soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1-2 tsp Spanish or Kashmiri paprika

1 tsp roasted cumin seed powder

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small red onion, chopped

2 carrots, cut into short sticks

1 rib celery, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium-sized potato, diced

1/2 cup chopped cabbage

2 tsp minced pickled jalapeño

1/4 cup ditalini, mini bow-ties or any small pasta shape

4 tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 cup white beans, soaked overnight and then pressure-cooked

Salt to taste

To serve: shredded basil, lemon wedges, fresh pepper

Method

Roast together the rolled oats, paprika and cumin seed powder in a non-stick for a few minutes until fragrant. Set aside to cool. Heat the olive oil in a large pot set on medium heat. Add the onion, diced carrot, celery, garlic and some salt. Stir and cook until the onion is translucent. Add the potato, cabbage, jalapeño, pasta, tomatoes, and the toasted oats and spices. Add six cups of water and season with salt. Simmer over medium heat, partially covered, for approximately 20 to 25 minutes. Add the beans through the last three to four minutes of the simmer. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with shredded basil. Squeeze fresh lemon juice and a few grinds of fresh black pepper.

