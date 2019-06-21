Odisha 12th Result 2019 declared: Results available at orrisaresults.nic.in

results

CHSE declared Class 12 Science results on June 3 and the Commerce and Arts results 2019 after a gap of two weeks

Representational image

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2019 today.

All the students who had appeared for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams can check their results on orrisaresults.nic.in. For the Arts and Commerce stream students, the results were announced formally by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das who also announced the key highlights of the results.

CHSE declared Class 12 Science results on June 3 and the Commerce and Arts results 2019 after a gap of two weeks.

Also read: CLAT Result 2019 to be declared today at 6:30 pm, check result at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Students will have to log in to the official website and provide the requisite credentials to access their Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 and Odisha 12th Commerce result 2019.

Steps to Check your Odisha CHSE Arts and Commerce Result 2019

CHSE declaring the Orissa Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019 online will make the process of result checking much easier for the students. However, here are a few steps that children can refer to check their Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce result 2019.

Visit the website orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link “+2 Instant Examination Result (Arts/Commerce/Vocational)-2019”

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Check and download your Orissa Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019

The scorecard of the Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce result 2019 will have the candidate’s roll number, name, marks obtained out of total marks and the qualification status. The mark sheets for the same can be collected by the students from their respective schools and institutions.

Also read: Odisha government extends tenure of contractual doctors by 2 years

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates