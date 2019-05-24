PM Narendra Modi or India's Most Wanted - Which movie will lead at the box office?

bollywood

Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi and Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted are all set to clash at the box office today, May 24. Which film do you think will win big at the box office?

Posters of PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted

Vivek Oberoi's big outing, PM Narendra Modi, directed by Omung Kumar, is all set to hit theatres today, May 24, and clash with Arjun Kapoor's patriotic India's Most Wanted. With both films being about the nation and the patriotic spirit, we wonder which one will lead at the box office.

For those not in the know, PM Narendra Modi faced multiple hurdles in its journey to the theatres. It was set to release on April 11 but was banned by the Election Commission as it violated the Model Code of Conduct during elections.

India's Most Wanted, on the other hand, has been widely accepted by Bollywood celebrities who admired Arjun's never-seen-before avatar in the film, and the fascinating storyline. Fans, too, have enjoyed the trailer of the movie. India's Most Wanted is inspired by real-life incidents of a terrorist who was known as India's Osama.

Now, in a report published on indianexpress.com, India's Most Wanted will be releasing in 1500-2000 screens, and the Rajkumar Gupta directorial is expected to have a decent start at the ticket counters. Film trade analyst Girish Johar told the news portal, "Indian audience does want to see what has happened in the history of the country. Also, they are promoting it saying the film is based on true events, so that gives it more credibility. The trailer has also intrigued the moviegoers and how the promotions have come out, it looks like a definite watch to me. I peg its day one collection at Rs 3 crore and on the basis of the weekend and evening shows, it might grow further."

With the Modi government bracing for a second term, the biopic on PM Narendra Modi might just pull in the crowds. The film, which is looking at being released in close to 1500 screens, may get an edge due to the Lok Sabha Election result. Johar told the portal, "Vivek Oberoi who is a very good actor is toplining the movie and Omung Kumar is a fantastic director. Also, if Modiji comes back as the PM of the country for his second term, I think that will also give some edge to the box office collection of the film for sure. If he wins, Modi supporters might celebrate it by watching the movie. So that factor might come into play.”

Only time will tell which of the two movies the audience will resonate with the most. With both films having a patriotic side to them, and with the country still being on edge and excited after the Lok Sabha Elections, it's hard to say if PM Narendra Modi will lead at the box office, or will India's Most Wanted win big.

