Pranab Mukherjee hails EC: Twiteratti reacts to his statement
His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission's "capitulation" before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obvious and the poll watchdog is not feared and respected anymore
At a time when the Election Commission is under fire from opposition parties for being biased, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday lauded the role of the poll panel saying the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were conducted "perfectly". Speaking at a book launch event, he said that right from the first election commissioner Sukumar Sen to the present election commissioners, the institution is working very well. He said all the three commissioners are appointed by the executive and they are doing their job well.
Mukherjee said, "you cannot criticise them, it was perfect conduct of elections. If democracy has succeeded, it is largely due to perfect conduct of elections by election commissioners starting from Sukumar Sen to the present election commissioners," Mukherjee said at the launch of the book 'Defining India: Through Their Eyes' by Sonia Singh. Netizens reacted to Pranab Mukherjee's statement on the social media platform, Twitter.
"You cannot criticise them, it was a perfect conduct of elections".— Chowkidar Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) May 21, 2019
Pranab Mukherjee hails EC. https://t.co/SxdyVJedtK
Via @timesofindia
Former president Pranab Mukherjee Sabha polls were conducted "perfectly". pic.twitter.com/f0kMYLxvIW— Chowkidar NareshDC (@naresh809) May 21, 2019
Former president Pranab Mukherjee lauds the role of #ElectionCommission saying #LoksabhaPolls2019 conducted perfectly.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 21, 2019
"If democracy has succeeded, it is largely due to perfect conduct of elections by election commissioners"— animesh (@animesh0618) May 21, 2019
Tight slap by Pranab Mukherjee to Congress. https://t.co/VZMRNcg8lv
Anything else needed ? Even former president praises Election Commission,or ye to bjp si nhi hai na ?
Former President Shri #PranabMukherjee ji hails EC, says polls were conducted 'perfectly'.@CitiznMukherjeehttps://t.co/Rf6g4QgEb9— Chowkidar Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) May 21, 2019
Former president Honourable Shri Pranab Mukherjee lauded the role of the poll panel saying the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were conducted "perfectly" pic.twitter.com/ACoFsRtEUx— Chowkidar BJYM (@BJYM) May 21, 2019
His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission's "capitulation" before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obvious and the poll watchdog is not feared and respected anymore. The EC has been criticised by the opposition parties for being allegedly biased towards the BJP.Top
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
