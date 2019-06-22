Rahul Gandhi mocks Indian Army, Yoga Day and dogs as 'New India', gets trolled

national

In a single tweet, Rahul Gandhi managed to mock the Indian Army, its elite dog unit and the International Yoga Day by captioning the picture as 'New India', a popular phrase that PM Narendra Modi often refers to in his speech

A screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's 'New India' tweet that has landed the Congress president into a fresh controversy

Just a few days ago, Congress President Rahul Gandhi landed in a fresh controversy for not paying attention to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen browsing through his phone as President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the houses and its members.

See when President Ram Nath Kovind was addressing the parliament, pappu aka Rahul Gandhi might playing PUBGðÂÂÂ.

Still a kidðÂ¤¸ðÂÂ±.

Doesn't have a small manner .#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/ZiMmibjI09 — Debarupa Palit (@ipalitDebarupa) June 20, 2019

Gandhi, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala was busy browsing through his phone for over 20 minutes when Kovind was addressing the first joint sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha and even talked to other leaders.

And now, the Congress president has once again stirred a fresh controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of the Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it "New India"." In the pictures, which Rahul tweeted, the dog squad of the army is seen practicing yoga with their trainers.

Congress stands for negativity.



Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!)



Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges. https://t.co/sC00yrBcpA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019

This act by Rahul Gandhi drew strong criticism from Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah who accused him of mocking Yoga Day and insulting the forces. Amit Shah quoted Rahul's tweet and said: Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!).

With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation.



à¤Âà¤¬ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤°-à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Â à¤ªà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â à¤¤à¥Â à¤¯à¤¹à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¸à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¿ à¤¹à¥Â à¤­à¤Âà¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¦à¥Âà¤¬à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤§à¤¿ à¤¦à¥Â! https://t.co/lHQssicPng — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath tweeted: With due respect to you, Rahul Gandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. When someone repeatedly insults our Army, then we pray that good sense prevails upon him."

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi there is a new India, and Gandhi's tweet reveals a new Congress under him. "Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi (his pet dog)."

Post sharing his tweet with his followers on the internet, Gandhi was trolled by netizens with a number of people posting pictures about the Congress while taking a dig at him and the party.

Yes it’s a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you . @RahulGandhi — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 21, 2019

Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons.



In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country.



I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader. https://t.co/c4Vjanw6Wk — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2019

Taking a dig at Gandhi was actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal, who tweeted: Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you. While BJP MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya said that the Congress leader's tweet has insulted the army.

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates