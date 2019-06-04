Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to be released in China

regional-cinema

Rajinikanth and actor Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will be released in China on July 12. Akshay on Tuesday took to social media to announce the film's China release

2.0 poster. Pic: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's VFX wonder 2.0 is now gearing up for a major China release. Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the release date of the film and also shared a poster for the Chinese audience. The Magnum opus is set to hit Chinese theatres on July 12. "Get ready for the ultimate face-off, 2.0 releasing in China this July 12, 2019", Akshay wrote on his Instagram handle.

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29 last year. The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different 'avatars', also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the antagonist. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

Earlier the makers had issued a statement in which Lyca Productions had confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie's release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format. According to the statement, it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history

The film marked the return of superstar Rajinikanth in his role as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti- the robot- while Akshay essayed his nemesis, Richard- a scientist who turns eccentric after a botched experiment. Touted as one of the most expensive films in the history of cinema, the film witnessed Kumar as the antagonist while Rajinikanth is seen saving the world from his wrath.

The film received a superb start at the box office as it earned Rs. 20.25 crores on the very first day of its release. Despite an opening day collection that paled in comparison to that of other offerings in 2018, Rajinikath's 2.0 soared past the Rs 400 crore mark over the weekend, with 50 per cent of its collections coming in from home turf.

The reboot, '2.0' brought together Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director S. Shankar for the first time.

