Rajkumar Hirani to head Malaysia film fest's jury
The fest and awards are organised by Malaysia's Jazzy Group. "(MIFFest is) the platform to distribute what Malaysian talent has to offer to a global audience", said Jazzy Group executive producer and MIFFest chairman Joanne Goh
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been appointed jury president for this year's Malaysia Golden Global Awards, which will bring the curtain down on the third edition of the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) on July 20.
The director, known for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'PK' and 'Sanju', will be joined on the panel by South Korean cinematographer Kim Hyung-Koo, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip, Indonesian director Joko Anwar and Malaysian helmer Ho Yuhang, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The fest and awards are organised by Malaysia's Jazzy Group. "(MIFFest is) the platform to distribute what Malaysian talent has to offer to a global audience", said Jazzy Group executive producer and MIFFest chairman Joanne Goh.
"We know this is an exciting time to film and create films in Malaysia," Goh added. MIFFest was established in 2017 with the remit of screening international films to the domestic Malaysian audience while also promoting the country's rising filmmaking talent. It will run July 14-19.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Revealed! Sonam Kapoor's special workout and diet plan for Cannes red carpet outing
- Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted: Mature enough to tackle such films
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Film warns you against going down that route
- Stop everything you are doing and watch Disha Patani's butterfly kick video
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares her dream-come-true pictures
- Pooja Gor on Newborn Mother: Actors rarely come across such intense subjects
- Anupriya Goenka enjoying the best of both worlds
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Disha Patani runs from media, Tiger Shroff gets her back!