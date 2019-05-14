Rajkumar Hirani to head Malaysia film fest's jury

bollywood

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been appointed jury president for this year's Malaysia Golden Global Awards, which will bring the curtain down on the third edition of the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) on July 20.

The director, known for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'PK' and 'Sanju', will be joined on the panel by South Korean cinematographer Kim Hyung-Koo, Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip, Indonesian director Joko Anwar and Malaysian helmer Ho Yuhang, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fest and awards are organised by Malaysia's Jazzy Group. "(MIFFest is) the platform to distribute what Malaysian talent has to offer to a global audience", said Jazzy Group executive producer and MIFFest chairman Joanne Goh.

"We know this is an exciting time to film and create films in Malaysia," Goh added. MIFFest was established in 2017 with the remit of screening international films to the domestic Malaysian audience while also promoting the country's rising filmmaking talent. It will run July 14-19.

