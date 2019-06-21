Rajnath Singh praises PM Modi for making Yoga get international recognition

national

Several other Union Ministers, BJP leaders and top government functionaries are participating in similar events across the country

Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: On the 5th International Yoga Day on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in an early morning yoga session at Rajpath here and said that yoga was one of the biggest achievements of cultural diplomacy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who helped get Yoga international recognition. This was one of the biggest achievements of his cultural diplomacy," Rajnath said here after attending the yoga session along with a large number of people.

The Union Minister also took to Twitter to say: "I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives."

On #YogaDay2019 I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives. Join us live from Rajpath, New Delhi on my YouTube channel : https://t.co/XkgAaG7Ekf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Yoga Day in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, Union Ministers, BJP leaders and top government functionaries are participating in similar events across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performed Yoga in Rohtak.

Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took part in an event on the premises of the Parliament House complex along with parliamentarians and parliament staff.

BJP working president JP Nadda also performed yoga, along with other party leaders and workers at the Deen Dayal Upadhayay park near the party's headquarters here.

