Rangoli alleges Karan Johar tells actors whom to sleep with, KRK tweets Ishaan thrown out of Dharma

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken yet another jibe at Karan Johar, after Kamaal R Khan tweeted that Karan Johar has kicked out Ishaan Khatter from Dharma Productions.

Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Here's a fresh set of controversy in B-town! Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar has kicked out Ishaan Khatter, who starred in Dhadak in 2018, from Dharma Productions. According to the self-proclaimed critic, KJo will not work with the 'Dhadak' actor again as Ishaan spoke rudely with Johar on one occasion.

KRK tweeted, "According my sources Karan Johar has thrown out Ishaan Khattar from Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan (sic)."

According my sources #KaranJohar has thrown out #Ishaankhattar from #Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2019

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel was quick to share her take on KRK's tweet. Rangoli claimed that KJo was apparently forcing Ishaan to patch up or break up with a certain actress. However, Ishaan refused to comply, which led Karan Johar to take the extreme decision of throwing him out of his banner. She tweeted, "Karan not only takes a huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix but also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up & break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will not be acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge [sic]"

Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up...(contd) https://t.co/NN9HMx3mpA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

(contd)& break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge ðÂÂÂ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

The war between Rangoli Chandel and Karan Johar started after, the former's sister-actress Kangana Ranaut had infamously called Karan a flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, sparking a debate that has stretched out for long.

