Rangoli Chandel slams Varun Dhawan for calling Kangana the 'lead cast'

Varun Dhawan heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Seems like those kind words weren't kind enough for Kangana's sister, Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is at it again. This time, it is Varun Dhawan's tweet that has irked her. Even though the young actor heaped praise on the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, it appears, his kind words were not kind enough for Rangoli.

After watching Judgementall Hai Kya trailer, Varun Dhawan replied to Rajkummar Rao's tweet and wrote, "What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting. Looks like a lot of fun (sic)." However, this did not go well with Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, who also manages her work.

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

To which Rangoli replied: "Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!!" It was Dhawan, however, who had the last laugh with: "Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes (sic)."

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam ðÂÂÂ. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Not just this, Rangoli Chandel also slammed Taapsee Pannu when she praised the film.

Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya, saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! 'Judgmental Hai Kya'."

Rangoli replied: "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

