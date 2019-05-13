Ranveer Singh welcomes 'all-star' Pritam to '83 with a picture

bollywood

Ranveer Singh is a huge admirer of Pritam's work and seems like the actor always wanted to collaborate with Pritamda and with his next, '83, his wishes have been fulfilled

Ranveer Singh, Pritam and Kabir Singh

One of the most sought-after names in Bollywood, music composer Pritam, has got on board the Kapil Dev biopic '83, and lead actor Ranveer Singh welcomed the music sensation with a picture along with the director. Ranveer Singh is a huge admirer of Pritam's work and seems like the actor always wanted to collaborate with Pritamda and with his next, '83, his wishes have been fulfilled.

Pritam is one of the most sought-after artistes in the industry and every actor wishes to have him compose for them. In this way, Kabir Khan has given a gift to Ranveer Singh, as his wishes have been fulfilled by roping in the prominent music composer in the team '83.

With the film already creating a buzz amongst the fans, director Kabir Khan wants to give the audience not just a memorable cinematic experience, but also an iconic anthem which will be helmed by Pritam.

Sharing on his social media handle Ranveer Singh wrote, "We got an all-star Pritamda, it's an honour to be collaborating with you on @83thefilm Let's make an anthem! Let's make it iconic! @kabirkhankk @ipritamofficial@mantenamadhu @vishnuinduri@reliance.entertainment"

Tracing the historic victory of the 1983 cricket world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The glamorous cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of himself looking all retro in a moustachioed look and a swept-back hairstyle. The actor looks stylish and dashing in the look, and it makes us wonder if this is indeed his first look as Kapil Dev from '83.

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha even commented on the picture hinting that it might just be Ranveer's look from '83. He wrote, "This filter is very - 1983". Kubbra Sait commented "Such a cutie" while Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Aeitihasik".

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to be released on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

