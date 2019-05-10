Saif Ali Khan makes his television debut with Kahan Hum Kahan Tum; reveals details about the show

television

The show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, will air on Star Plus and has Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar along with Karan V Grover. Saif Ali Khan is a narrator on the show

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is on a roll with the kind of content he is experimenting with. He was amongst the first top actors from Bollywood to delve into the world of the digital medium. He appeared in the show, Sacred Games, the first original Indian series from Netflix India. The show became an instant hit and the characters have become iconic. The show has already got its second season in place and will go on air soon. The makers have been treating the audience with the first look of the characters on social media and Sacred Games 2 is trending overall.

Now, Saif Ali Khan is all set to take a dive in the world of television. He is working on a daily soap titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. The show also features Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover in lead roles. Saif Ali Khan is a narrator in its first episode.

Also Read: Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look out!

In an interview with indianexpress about the same, Saif Ali Khan said, "I am delighted to introduce a show with such a unique yet relatable concept. In today's fast-paced life it gets difficult to even plan something as simple as a dinner date. The key reason for me to associate with the show is that I could instantly relate to the characters. It's not good to be only involved with work, you need to take time out for your loved ones and life can be made beautiful."

The report also suggests that Dipika will play an actor in this show and Karan V Grover will essay the character of a cardiologist. Interestingly, Dipika's rival from the reality show, Bigg Boss 12, Romil Chaudhary will make his television debut with this show and will play Dipika's love interest.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had narrated Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It's quite a coincidence that both husband and wife - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan - are making their television debut around the same time. Kareena is all set to judge a dance-based reality show.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to make her television debut with a dance reality show

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only