Saif Ali Khan reveals he did not deserve the Padma Shri; shuts trolls

television

In a candid conversation with Arbaaz Khan on his show, Pinch, Saif Ali Khan has responded to mean tweets on social media. From being a nawab to naming his son Taimur, and dealing with rumours of him buying the Padma Shri award, the actor bares it all

Saif Ali Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arbaazkhanofficial

Saif Ali Khan is currently in the news for several reasons. From his first look as Sartaj Singh from his web series Sacred Games 2 to his television debut, the actor is on a career high. Saif Ali Khan will appear in the first episode of the television show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. He'll be the narrator and says that he immediately connected with the show's storyline, which features Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and Romil Choudhary.

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen on Arbaaz Khan's chat show that deals with social media trolling. The show's concept is such where its host, Arbaaz Khan, will read out mean comments attacking the celebrity and the star in question has to answer it. This time, it was Saif Ali Khan, who graced the couch.

Saif had to read out the comments and the first one was, "This two-bit thug who bought a Padma Shri named his son Taimur and beat up some people in a restaurant. How the hell did he get a role in Sacred Games? He can hardly act!"

To which, the Sacred Games actor said that he agrees on the Padma Shri thing, but him being called a 'two big thug' irked him. "Two-bit thug? I am not, everything else is true." He further said, "It is a bit....(Arbaaz chipped in to say 'expensive') for me to bribe the Indian government, you will have to ask more senior people. There are so many senior, talented people in the industry who do not have it that I did not feel like accepting it. Of course, there are some people who I feel deserve it less than me also. I wanted to give it back, I didn't want to accept it. My father told me 'I don't think you are in a position to refuse the Indian government'."

Talking about naming his son, 'Taimur,' the actor affirmed, "I think Taimur is a beautiful name... it means iron and it sounds beautiful. I am aware that it sounds like and people thought it is based on the Turkish-Mongol invader called Timur. I am saying it is not the same name. If you are telling me one letter does not make a difference then luck and f**k are different words, aren't they?"

The 48-year-old also revealed whether he has ghost accounts on social media. When Arbaaz intervened to say that neither his wife Kareena nor Saif are on social media, Saif cut in to say, "She is not on social media? She is there all the time!" When he was informed that she has a 'ghost account', Saif said, "I don't know about this 'khufia' account but she is aware."

He further revealed that he too has several social media accounts. Saif further said that one of his accounts is by the name of his character in his last film, Baazaar.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to come together for web series

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates