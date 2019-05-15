Saif Ali Khan would choose Kebabs over nawabs if had the opportunity

television

Saif Ali Khan replied that he prefers tucking into kebabs than being a nawab! Some food for thought

Saif Ali Khan is in the news as the actor is currently shooting for the second season of Sacred Games. From his first look as Sartaj Singh from his web series Sacred Games 2 to his television debut, the actor is on a career high.

The show became an instant hit and the characters have become iconic. The show has already got its second season in place and will go on air soon. The makers have been treating the audience with the first look of the characters on social media and Sacred Games 2 is trending overall.

Apart from Tanhaji and Sacred Games 2, Saif Ali Khan will also appear in the first episode of the television show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. He'll be the narrator and says that he immediately connected with the show's storyline, which features Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and Romil Choudhary.

Now, the actor has already shot for the digital talk show Pinch with Arbaz Khan, and the actor is seen at his wittiest best. Saif Ali Khan had a befitting reply to a troll who referred to him as "a Nawab still clinging on to rotten hukumat (sic)." He was asked to comment on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch. Saif replied that he prefers tucking into kebabs than being a nawab! Some food for thought.

Talking about his television debut, Saif Ali Khan said, "I am delighted to introduce a show with such a unique yet relatable concept. In today's fast-paced life it gets difficult to even plan something as simple as a dinner date. The key reason for me to associate with the show is that I could instantly relate to the characters. It's not good to be only involved with work, you need to take time out for your loved ones and life can be made beautiful."

2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif Ali Khan. In addition to Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Sacred Games 2, the actor will also be seen in 'Jawani Jaaneman,' along with Alaia F and Dil Bechara, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars. While Khan had bulked up last year for his Udaybhan Rathod act in Tanhaji, he is required to attain a lean frame for his portrayal of a 40-something father to Alaia Furniturewalla in the comedy.

