Sarah Hyland takes social media break

Sarah Hyland is taking a break from social media following the tragic death of her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday

Actress Sarah Hyland is taking a break from social media following the tragic death of her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday. The Modern Family star has announced that her decision to temporarily step away from using any of her social media accounts was a result of the "horrible negative ignorant words" that Internet trolls commented in relation to Canaday, who was killed last week in Omaha, Nebraska, in an alleged drunk driving accident.

"You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy?" she wrote on Twitter, reports people.com. "Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There's that," Hyland, 28, concluded.

On her Instagram Story, she posted the emoji of a hand showing the peace sign.

She called for those with "negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don't know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost."

Over the weekend, the actress announced on social media that Canaday "was killed by a drunk driver". She said her uncle, who was also in the car, "is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries."

According to police documents obtained by People, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103, while the legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.

